Siddharth Nigam Was Replaced By Ajay Devgn’s Nephew Aman Devgn In ‘Azaad’, Revealed Sid’s Mother In An Interview

Small screen actor Siddharth Nigam has worked in TV as well as films. He started his career as a child artist and later worked in films, including ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. However, now his mother has revealed that he could have been a part of the film ‘Azaad’ as well, but that role went to Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aman Devgn, due to which the film slipped out of her son’s hands.

Let us Siddharth Nigam’s mother revealed in an interview that her son was replaced by Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aman Devgn, in the film ‘Azaad’. Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgn made their debut with this movie. Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty were also seen in important roles in it. This movie was released on January 17, 2025. Siddharth’s mother told that she had gone to the meeting with her son, where the entire script was also narrated.

Siddharth’s mother said, ‘I took him along for the meeting. The entire script was narrated, and we waited for a year. I was happy because the film was good and Siddharth could also be launched as a lead in Bollywood. I really liked the script. But suddenly, after two years, Siddharth showed me the poster of ‘Azaad’ and said, Maa, it has been released and these people are in the film.’

She further said, ‘Then we saw that the film has Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Rasha. For the first time in my life, I felt bad. When such things happen, it hurts as a mother. Then I realized that both are star kids, and that is what makes the difference. There is no point in blaming anyone. This is a business industry, so there is no use asking why they did this. Maybe they must have had their own reasons.’