‘I Didn’t Get Work Due To Nepotism’, Adhyayan Suman Opened Up On Not Getting Work Even After Doing Heeramandi

While many star kids have benefited from nepotism, Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman, did not get work due to nepotism. According to the actor, nepotism had a negative impact on his career as he did not get any work due to it. Adhyayan has been a part of the film industry for the last 17 years, but his struggle continues even today. Even after working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s superhit series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, he did not get any other offer.

Let us tell you that Adhyayan Suman’s last hit was ‘Raaz’, which came in the year 2009. Since then, the actor has neither been able to give any hits nor is he getting any work now. Adhyayan appeared in the series ‘Heeramandi’ of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the year 2024, and since then, he has not appeared in any special project. Adhyayan Suman spoke to one of the media houses about his struggles in the industry.

The actor said, ‘I was quite surprised when I did not get the kind of offers that were expected after the popular Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’. I can say that I am the best example of nepotism, because I did not get any work due to nepotism. I can prove this. I think nepotism is a very meaningless debate. It has become a kind of fashion conversation. I am quite shocked after ‘Heeramandi’ because I did not get the kind of roles that I expected.’

Adhyayan further said, ‘I thought that now my luck would change and I would get good work, good roles, but nothing like that happened. For a long time, I kept thinking that I was not getting a good opportunity. And then I got a chance to work with the country’s biggest filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But still, I did not get to work. Who do I blame? Myself or the people in the industry?’ Adhyayan said that even though he lives a luxurious and lavish life, he is fully aware that it is the result of his father’s hard work.