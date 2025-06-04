Bharti Singh Revealed Comedy Cooking Show ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ Will Soon Go Off Air, Deets Inside 

‘Laughter Chefs’, which started in June last year, became everyone’s favorite show in a short span of time. The second season of the show also came, which entertained the audience a lot. But now the news of it going off air is coming out. The host of the show, Bharti Singh, herself has given this information, after which the audience is heartbroken. Let us tell you about the whole update.

Let us tell you that this decision to take it off air has probably been taken due to reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show is adorned with celebs like Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Sheikh, Ali Goni, Karan Kundra, Elvish Yadav, Sudesh Lehiri, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmira Shah, and has entertained the audience a lot.

In this show, all of them are bursting bubbles of laughter by making new dishes. Bharti Singh talked about the show going off air during a conversation with the media and said that ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ will end in the next four weeks. Which means that it will end either at the end of June 2025 or in the first week of July 2025. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet.

And there is no news about which new show will replace it and will be aired on Saturdays and Sundays. But it is being speculated that ‘Pati-Patni Aur Panga’ can replace it. The unique concept of this show had even surpassed ‘Celebrity MasterChef’. Its popularity increased so much that after its first season went off air, its second season was aired in the month of January. After making people laugh continuously for 6 months, it has now decided to leave.