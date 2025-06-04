Munmun Dutta Will Be Seen In ‘Bigg Boss 19’ With Salman Khan As The Host of The New Season, Deets Inside

Ever since it has been confirmed that the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is returning with Salman Khan as the host of the show, the happiness of the fans knows no bounds. The discussion of the show has also intensified, and it will start soon. Meanwhile, the names of those celebrities have started being discussed, who will be seen in the Bigg Boss house this time. It is reported that ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji will also be seen in the show.

Munmun Dutta

According to one of the media houses, sources related to the production said that Munmun Dutta has been approached by the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 19’. However, nothing is confirmed yet, and talks are going on. The actress has been approached for the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ many times before, but things did not work out. But whether Munmun Dutta becomes a part of the show this time or not, it will be known soon.

Munmun Dutta

However, fans are very excited about the news that talks are going on with Munmun Dutta for ‘Bigg Boss 19’. There is a lot of discussion about her on social media. While the actress has earned a lot of fame as ‘Babita ji’, there have been a lot of controversies too. In her personal life, her name was linked with co-star Raj Anadkat and news of their secret engagement also came.

Munmun Dutta

The names of the celebrity contestants who are being discussed in ‘Bigg Boss 19’ so far are Daisy Shah, ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Jagya, i.e., Shashank Vyas, Sharad Malhotra, Ram and Gautami Kapoor, Khushi Dubey, etc. According to some reports, Salman will shoot the promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ at the end of June and the show may go on air in July. Well, who will be the finalists of the show will be revealed soon.