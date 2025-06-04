‘Loneliness Felt Like Death To Me’, Avantika Malik Opened Up On Her Divorce Struggles After Separating From Imran Khan

Aamir Khan’s nephew and Bollywood actor Imran Khan talked about divorce with his ex-wife Avantika Malik in an interview in the year 2024. The couple got married after dating each other for 9 years. They also have a daughter, but their marriage did not last, and they got divorced in 2019. Avantika also talked about this in April 2025 and has now reacted once again about this struggle.

Let us tell you that Avantika said that she suffered from clinical depression. The condition had become such that even loneliness felt like death to her. She also said that she and Imran talk, but now there is no relationship like friendship between them. However, they respect each other and come together only for their daughter Imara and for her upbringing.

In an interview, Avantika spoke about the pain she felt after the divorce and her condition, ‘I was very scared that I would not be able to take care of myself. Living alone felt like death. I was very scared, I felt I would not be able to do anything myself. I thought I would die. I have gone through clinical depression, where I wanted to die. So, I did not think I would ever be sitting here. I never imagined it.’

Avantika further said, ‘It would have been very difficult for me to say that I left and said that’s it. This is because I am very emotional. The second reason is that my parents’ marriage was not successful, so I felt that I was always under pressure to make my marriage successful. I was adamant that what was my reality in childhood cannot be my reality when I grow up. This fear was so deep that I could not get away from it.’