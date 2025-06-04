‘Come On… You Guys Also Come Along, Go Away, All Rubbish… All Dirty’ Jaya Bachchan Lashed Out At Paps

Jaya Bachchan has often been seen scolding and shouting at the paparazzi for clicking her pictures and recording her videos. Recently, something similar was seen again when she reached Rono Mukherjee’s prayer meet. Actually, Rono Mukherjee, father of Sharbani Mukherjee and uncle of famous Bollywood actresses Rani Mukherjee and Kajol, passed away recently and was also a well-known film director.

Let us tell you that Jaya Bachchan reached Rono Mukherjee’s house on June 3 to attend his prayer meet. Many other film stars had also reached there. During this, Jaya was accompanied by her daughter Shweta Bachchan. When Jaya came out to go back, she got irritated seeing the paparazzi there and started shouting at them.

Jaya got irritated by the presence of photographers and said sarcastically, ‘Come on… You guys also come along. Go away. All rubbish… all dirty.’ As Shweta helped Jaya get into the car, she again lashed out at a paparazzi who was trying to record her and said, ‘Come on, you come in the car.’ This video of Jaya went viral on social media in no time, and many comments started coming on it.

Apart from many family members of Rono, including Kajol, Tanisha Mukherjee, Ayan Mukherjee, many film celebs like Amit Kumar and Salim Khan also attended his prayer meet. Rono Mukherjee died of cardiac arrest on May 28. Rono’s last rites were performed at Santacruz Hindu crematorium, where son Samrat performed the last rites in the presence of family and friends.