A Servant Committed Theft At Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee’s House, The Thief Is Caught & Family Members Are Safe

A big news is coming out from the house of the famous small screen actor couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee. It is being said that the servant stole from their house and ran away with valuables. Thankfully, the actor was at home at that time, and both his daughters and other family members are safe. The thief was also caught, and the goods have also been recovered from him.

But the actor has alerted everyone by informing his fans about this through a social media post. Let us tell you that Gurmeet Choudhary wrote on Instagram status, ‘Alert. Today a new worker (servant) at our home stole some items from our house and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify before hiring anyone, so we took immediate action. Thankfully, I was at home at that time and my children are safe in their room’.

The actor further wrote, ‘After a few calls, we recovered most of the items, the most important thing is that we are all safe. There was a little bad luck, but there is a strong reminder to always be alert. Verify before hiring anyone at your home.’ Gurmeet and Debina, parents of two daughters, bought a new house in Mumbai a few months ago and also showed a glimpse of their new house and shared pictures of the housewarming party on social media.

The price of this house was said to be in crores. Let us tell you that Gurmeet and Debina gained popularity by playing the role of Lord ‘Ram-Sita’ on the small screen, and this couple got married in the year 2011. They are blessed with two daughters. After a few months of her delivery, Debina conceived again and decided to give birth to another baby girl.