Fans Claim Sshura Khan’s Baby Bump Is Clearly Visible In Pictures Captured Outside An Eyewear Shop In Mumbai

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan got married to a makeup artist, Sshura Khan, after his divorce from his first wife, Malaika Arora, on 24 December 2023. Let us tell you that Sshura entered Arbaaz’s life after his divorce and allegedly dating Georgia Andriani. Well, now the news is coming in the media that Arbaaz is going to become a father again at the age of 57 since there are talks of Sshura being pregnant.

Now, a new video of the actress is going viral on social media, seeing which fans claiming that the baby bump is clearly visible. Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan, was seen outside an eyewear shop in Mumbai. The paparazzi started capturing her and recording her videos and pictures. She carefully descended the stairs and also greeted the paparazzi.

The most interesting thing is that once, after the marriage, she used to run away after seeing the paps, now she looks very comfortable in front of them, and also poses for them. Fans are reacting a lot to this video of Sshura and giving reactions to it. One user wrote, ‘Mashallah.’ Another user said, ‘The pregnancy glow is clearly visible.’ Apart from this, many people are showering love on the pictures.

Let us tell you that Arbaaz is 57 years old and Sshura is 35 years old. There is a 22-year difference in their age. But Arbaaz had said that even though Sshura is younger than him, she is not 16 years old, she knows what she wants in her life. Arbaaz married Malaika Arora in the year 1998, and their son’s name is Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika divorced each other in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Then both of them moved forward in their respective lives.