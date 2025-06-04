Justin Bieber Responds To Critics With Cryptic Post Amid Backlash Over Hailey Bieber Vogue Comments

Amid mounting backlash over his remarks regarding wife Hailey Bieber’s recent Vogue cover, pop star Justin Bieber has seemingly addressed the controversy through a cryptic Instagram post, calling out the entitlement of those who dictate what others “deserve.”

On Tuesday, June 3, the singer shared a story set against a purple background that read:

“Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids.”

“Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn’t have… The audacity. That’s not your place. God decides what we deserve.”

While Justin didn’t directly mention anyone, many fans interpreted the post as a response to criticism he faced after Hailey appeared solo on Vogue’s May 2025 cover. At the time, some social media users felt his comment on her shoot was dismissive, prompting widespread discussion online.

This post is the latest in a string of emotionally raw updates from the 30-year-old, sparking fresh concerns about his mental health. In recent weeks, Justin has spoken publicly about struggling with “anger issues,” feeling “unworthy,” and letting go of hate, noting that it begins by “first acknowledging it’s there.”

The singer’s candid reflections have led fans to voice support, urging him to prioritise his well-being. While he remains largely private about specifics, his recent social media activity has painted a picture of someone grappling with inner turmoil while facing scrutiny in the public eye.