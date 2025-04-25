Justin Bieber Shuts Down Rumours On Health, Marriage, Calls Out Internet Gossip

Justin Bieber is pushing back against the wave of speculation about his health and marriage to Hailey Bieber. The singer took to Instagram with a series of heartfelt posts, addressing the misinformation swirling around his personal life and relationship.

‘People Treat Me Like A**, But I’m Flawed Too’

In a set of Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old Grammy winner offered a candid take on the criticism he and Hailey have faced in recent weeks. “They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” Justin wrote. He admitted that while he doesn’t indulge in online gossip, he’s not immune to his own faults.

“My instinct is to be like, ‘Damn, I wouldn’t gossip or spread lies about someone on the internet.’ But there’s other sh*t I do I’m not proud of either,” he added, urging for empathy while acknowledging his own imperfections.

‘It’s Really Up for Us’

As speculation about his marriage continues to trend online, Justin clarified that his relationship with Hailey is solid. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and recently welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, remain unbothered by the noise.

“Honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us, and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it,” he shared. “I don’t blame ’em.”

He signed off with a cheeky reference: “We’re like the Joneses—impossible to keep up with.”

Hailey’s Response to Online Speculation

Hailey Bieber also responded to persistent rumours earlier in March, shutting down blind items and TikTok gossip. “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false.”

After Coachella Backlash, a Spiritual Reset

Justin has also been in the spotlight after a viral video showed him smoking at Coachella 2025, sparking concern among fans. Addressing the criticism, he posted a deeply reflective message on Instagram Story.

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I am too flawed for God to utilise me… Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day,” he wrote. “Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God’s good plans for our life. I’m choosing today to let God’s love and grace shape my day.”