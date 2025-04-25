BTS Leader RM is once again winning hearts for being brutally honest, even when it may ruffle feathers at his own label. In a recent interview that’s gone viral on Korean forums like TheQoo, the rapper opened up about the darker sides of the K-pop system, the legacy of Korea’s work culture, and why perfectionism runs deep in the industry. And, true to form, he didn’t hold back.

‘Some Reporters Will Write: RM Calls It a Horrible System’

When asked about the high-pressure environment of K-pop training and debut culture, RM admitted it’s a question that makes his company uneasy. “My company doesn’t like it when I answer questions like this, because I do acknowledge parts of it,” he said. “Some reporters are going to write headlines like, ‘RM calls it a horrible system that destroys young people!’”

Still, he didn’t shy away from the truth. “That system has, in its own way, shaped this unique industry. A lot has improved—training methods, contracts, the overall environment. But there’s no denying it’s tough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo)

‘People Worked Like Crazy to Move Forward’

Things got even more reflective when the topic shifted to Korea’s cultural obsession with perfection. RM responded by offering a historical and emotional context often missing in global conversations about Korean work ethic.

“Westerners don’t understand. Korea was invaded, devastated, and divided—just 70 years ago we had nothing. We needed help from the UN and IMF. And now the world watches us. How did that happen? Because people worked like crazy to move forward,” he explained.

Then came the zinger: “People from places like France or the UK, countries that colonised others, come here and say, ‘Wow, life in Korea is too intense.’ But they don’t understand why we are the way we are.”

Fans Applaud His Unfiltered Honesty

RM’s remarks have sparked an outpouring of support online, with fans praising his intellectual clarity and courage to speak openly, even when it may go against corporate interests. While his agency may brace itself every time he drops a truth bomb, ARMY is all in.

As one fan commented, “This is why RM isn’t just a K-pop idol—he’s a voice of a generation.”