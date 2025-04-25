Paresh Rawal Recalls Nana Patekar’s No-Nonsense Attitude: ‘He Made Producer Wash Dishes’

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently opened up about one of the most unforgettable anecdotes involving his longtime friend and frequent co-star, Nana Patekar—and it’s peak Nana energy.

In a recent interaction, Rawal praised Nana for his unwavering honesty and fearless nature, saying he’s always been someone who doesn’t care for airs or industry politics. “Nana is one of those rare people in the industry who is brutally straightforward—no filters, no diplomacy,” Rawal said.

Then came the story that had everyone in splits: According to Rawal, there was a time the duo was dining with a film producer. After they had finished eating, Nana calmly told the producer to wash the dishes. And the producer did it. “He told him with the straightest face—and the producer actually got up and cleaned the plates,” Rawal recalled with a laugh. “That’s the kind of presence Nana has. He’s not trying to be intimidating, he just says what he feels, and people respect that.”

Rawal also pointed out how Nana has always been upfront when it comes to money matters. “He never plays games about payment. He tells it like it is—what he wants, what he won’t do, and there’s no back-and-forth,” he said.

The anecdote may sound outrageous, but for those who know Nana Patekar’s grounded yet fearless persona, it’s just another day in the life of the actor who refuses to play by the rulebook.