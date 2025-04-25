Hina Khan Felt Embarrassed After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Appealed Indians Not To Divide The Country

TV actress Hina Khan, who is struggling with breast cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy sessions, is embarrassed. The way 26 people were killed by targeting Hindus in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Hina is ashamed to see that scene. Being a Muslim, she is heartbroken and has apologized to fellow Indians and has requested people not to divide the country.

She has also mentioned the changes that have happened in Kashmir. And finally, she has demanded justice for the victims and has shared a long post on social media, which is going viral on social media. Hina Khan, born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, wrote on social media, ‘Condolences. Black day. Wet eyes. Condemnation, call for compassion. Nothing matters if we fail to accept reality. If we don’t accept what really happened, especially as Muslims, then everything else will be just talk. Simple things.. a few tweets and that’s it.’

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina further wrote, ‘The way this attack was carried out by ruthless, inhuman and brainwashed terrorists who call themselves Muslims is extremely horrific. I can’t even imagine if a Muslim was forced to renounce his religion at gunpoint and then killed. This breaks my heart. And as a Muslim, I want to apologise to all my fellow Hindus and my fellow Indians. Those who lost their lives…heartbroken as an Indian’.

The actress further said, ‘Heartbroken as a Muslim. I cannot forget what happened in Pahalgam. It has affected me and my mental health. But this is not about me, and it is not my pain. It is the pain of all those who have lost their loved ones. It is the pain that every Indian is feeling. I am praying for their strength and peace. I am praying for the souls we have lost. And we should not mince words. I condemn it. I reject it. And I hate those who did this. Wholeheartedly, absolutely, unconditionally.’