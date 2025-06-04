Alia Bhatt Sends Love And Gifts To Ex, Sidharth’s Pregnant Wife, Kiara Advani, Pens, ‘You Deserve..’

Kiara Advani recently shared a glimpse of a box full of love and gifts that she received from none other than her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Sidharth and Kiara, who tied the knot in 2023, announced their ‘good news’ to fans in 2025.

Kiara and Sidharth are eagerly preparing to welcome a new addition to their family, and the excitement is shared by their loved ones. Kiara has been charming fans with heartwarming glimpses of her pregnancy journey. On June 4, 2025, she offered a sweet surprise, a peek into a thoughtful gift hamper sent by none other than Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend. The gesture was full of warmth and adorably curated items, making it all the more special.

Alia Bhatt sends a thoughtful gift hamper to Sidharth Malhotra’s pregnant wife, Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet moment—a glimpse of a thoughtful gift box she received from Alia Bhatt’s brand, Ed-a-Mamma. The box appeared to be filled with cosy maternity wear, accompanied by a heartfelt, handwritten note from Alia herself.

In the note, Alia expressed her love for the mom-to-be and called this phase of life the most beautiful and transformative. She wished Kiara all the happiness in the world and acknowledged how tiring the journey can be, which is why she had sent some comfortable essentials from her label. Kiara’s post, featuring the gift box, beautifully reflected the warmth and affection shared between the two actresses.

Kiara Advani wanted Alia Bhatt to join her bridesmaid-squad

Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani share a warm and respectful equation. On multiple occasions, both actresses have spoken about each other with genuine admiration and affection. One such moment that stood out was during an episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Kiara who she’d want in her bridesmaid squad. Without hesitation, Kiara named Alia Bhatt, calling her “extremely cute” and saying she’d love to have her as part of the celebration. The response visibly surprised Karan, especially since at the time, Kiara was dating Sidharth Malhotra, though the relationship hadn’t been made official, and given Sidharth’s past with Alia, Kiara’s candid choice naturally caught attention.

Alia and Sidharth’s bygone romance

For those unaware, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra never publicly confirmed their relationship, but rumours of them dating frequently made headlines throughout the 2010s. The speculation began soon after their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. While their on-screen chemistry won hearts, it was their growing off-screen bond that caught attention. Frequent sightings at parties, movie screenings, and vacations only added fuel to the dating rumours.

Back in 2017–2018, reports of their breakup began making headlines. Though the exact reason was never confirmed, speculations suggested that the actress’ growing closeness with Ranbir Kapoor might have played a part. Despite parting ways, the two always shared a respectful and cordial relationship, refraining from speaking negatively about one another. Interestingly, not many know that Alia’s beloved pet cat, Edward, was actually a gift from Sidharth.