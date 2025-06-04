Ananya Panday On Growing Up With SRK As A Father Figure, ‘He Would Train Us All For Sports Day’ Read On!

In an interview with Bombay Times, Ananya Panday opened up about her special bond with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, offering a glimpse into his role as a father. Ananya Panday has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most talked-about young actresses today. Although her debut in Student of the Year 2 received a lukewarm response, she has gradually made her mark in the industry.

Her performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL have especially earned her recognition, reflecting her evolution as a confident and capable performer. Recently, Ananya spoke about the one person who has been a steady source of guidance and inspiration in her life, none other than Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan.

Ananya Panday Opens Up About Shah Rukh Khan’s Impact on Her Life

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Ananya shared her heartfelt admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s parenting, recalling how she was fortunate to experience it firsthand. The Kesari Chapter 2 actress fondly looked back on her childhood days spent at Mannat, describing the home as warm and welcoming. She recalled how SRK often stepped into the roles of mentor, motivator, and coach, guiding them through sports day preparations and taekwondo training sessions. She stated:

“While growing up, I saw firsthand what an amazing father he is to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and the way he’s been with all of us. He would train us all for our sports day and taekwondo competitions. He was very, very present in what was happening in our lives.”

Even today, Ananya says that the King of Bollywood remains the same at heart. He continues to stay connected with her, always checking in and keeping up with what she’s up to. It’s his charismatic presence and rare ability to make everyone around him feel valued that truly set him apart from the rest. In Ananya’s words: “Even now, he wants to know what we’re doing and is very involved. Also, when he is talking to you, he has this quality of making you feel that you are the only person in the world. There is no one like him.”

Shah Rukh Khan has played a fatherly role in Ananya Panday’s life

Ananya Panday has shared a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan since her childhood, thanks to her longtime friendship with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The two are often spotted together at matches, cheering from the stands. In a 2019 interview with Asian Age, Ananya even referred to Shah Rukh as her “second dad.”

In a heartfelt conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bhavana Pandey — known for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and mother of actress Ananya Panday — opened up about the impact Shah Rukh Khan has had on her daughters. Bhavana and her husband, Chunky Panday, share a close bond with the Khan family, and over the years, their daughters, Ananya and Rysa, have come to see the superstar as a father figure. Reflecting on his enduring influence, Bhavana shared:

“There’s so much to learn from him. And I am actually very glad that the children spent so much time around him. Because it’s not about being Shah Rukh Khan, it’s how he has been as a father to Suhana, Aryan and now AbRam. And how he has been with my children. It’s been amazing… Whatever free time he had, he wanted to train them… Sports, running, football, he used to do all the sports with the kids… Shah Rukh taught them the art of being competitive in a healthy manner… he used to always take their side over Aryan and the boys.”

On the professional front, Ananya garnered appreciation for her performance in Kesari Chapter 2, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Up next, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his much-anticipated film King, where he will be sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan.