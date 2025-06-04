Dipika Kakar Undergoes 14-Hour Surgery For Liver Cancer, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares ICU Update

Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, a revelation that stunned fans across the country. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had earlier informed followers that she would undergo surgery on June 3 to remove the tumour. Now, Shoaib has shared a post-surgery update, revealing that Dipika is currently in the ICU after a grueling 14-hour operation.

Taking to Instagram on June 4, Shoaib posted a heartfelt message expressing gratitude and updating fans about Dipika’s condition. “Hi everyone, sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hours. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support. It truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her,” he wrote.

Shoaib had initially shared the news of her diagnosis on June 2, revealing that the cancer was detected in its second stage after Dipika experienced intense abdominal pain, initially suspected to be due to a gallbladder stone. However, further investigations through blood tests and scans revealed a tumour the size of a tennis ball in the left lobe of her liver. It was later confirmed to be cancerous.

Since the announcement, fans and well-wishers have flooded the couple’s social media handles with messages of support, love, and prayers. Dipika, who was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef, has taken a break from work to focus on her treatment and recovery.