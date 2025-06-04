Ananya Panday Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her Guiding Light, Reflects On Childhood Bond, Lifelong Mentorship

Ananya Panday, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, has steadily gained acclaim for her evolving performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL, overcoming the tepid response to her debut in Student of the Year 2. In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, the actress opened up about a personal influence who has quietly shaped her journey—Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on her childhood spent at the Khan residence, Ananya recalled how Shah Rukh was a deeply involved father—not just to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, but also to their friends. “While growing up, I saw firsthand what an amazing father he is… He would train us all for our sports day and taekwondo competitions. He was very, very present in what was happening in our lives,” Ananya shared, fondly speaking of her days at Mannat.

The Kesari Chapter 2 actress added that SRK’s attentiveness and warmth haven’t changed even today. “Even now, he wants to know what we’re doing and is very involved. Also, when he is talking to you, he has this quality of making you feel that you are the only person in the world. There is no one like him,” she said, highlighting the charisma that sets him apart in the industry.

Ananya has long referred to Shah Rukh Khan as her “second dad”—a sentiment she voiced as early as 2019 in an interview with Asian Age. Her deep-rooted friendship with Suhana Khan also gave her a window into the familial side of the superstar’s life.

Bhavana Pandey, Ananya’s mother and a familiar face from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, also acknowledged the actor’s formative role in her daughters’ lives. In a candid chat with Siddharth Kannan, she shared, “There’s so much to learn from him… It’s not about being Shah Rukh Khan, it’s how he has been as a father… Shah Rukh taught them the art of being competitive in a healthy manner… he used to always take their side over Aryan and the boys.”

Professionally, Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of Kesari Chapter 2, where she starred opposite Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Up next, she will appear in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his much-awaited project King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.