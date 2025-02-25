Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Reportedly Heading For Divorce After 37 Years

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are reportedly facing a rough patch in their marriage, with speculations suggesting they may be heading for divorce after 37 years together. While neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours, reports indicate that they have been living separately for some time due to ongoing disagreements.

Signs of Trouble in the Marriage

Govinda and Sunita have long been known for their private yet playful dynamic. They often entertain fans with their humorous exchanges in public appearances. However, recent reports hint at a strained relationship. Sources claim that differences in their lifestyles and frequent arguments have caused a rift between them, leading to their separation.

According to media reports, their marriage is on the verge of collapse, and a legal separation may soon follow. Adding to the speculation, Sunita has been making solo media appearances, while Govinda has remained noticeably absent from public events. Despite growing buzz, the couple has yet to make an official statement regarding their relationship status.

Sunita Ahuja Confirms Living Separately

Last month, Sunita Ahuja made a revealing statement about her living situation in an interview, confirming that she and Govinda do not reside together. She disclosed that while she stays in an apartment with their children, Govinda lives in a bungalow across from them.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sunita shared, “We have two houses—a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, and he often gets home late after meetings. He loves talking and will gather people around to chat. Meanwhile, my son, daughter, and I live together but hardly talk because I feel too much conversation drains energy.”

Her candid statement has fueled further speculation about tensions in their marriage. Although no formal divorce proceedings have been announced, the growing distance between the couple has left fans concerned.

As rumours continue to swirl, all eyes are now on Govinda and Sunita to clarify their relationship status in the coming days.