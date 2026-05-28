‘Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya?’ Shamita Shetty Fires Back At Trolls Over Marriage, Age-Shaming Comments

Actor Shamita Shetty has strongly responded to social media trolls questioning her age, appearance and unmarried status. The actor, who recently turned 47, called out online users for repeatedly targeting women over marriage and ageing, saying she refuses to let society define her worth through marital status.

The controversy began after Shamita Shetty shared a fitness-related post on Instagram where she spoke about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and prioritising mental peace. Soon after the post went online, several users reportedly flooded the comment section with age-shaming remarks and questions about why she remained unmarried at 47.

One user allegedly commented on her age and single status, prompting Shamita to respond sharply. The actor wrote, “Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya?” in what quickly became one of the most viral celebrity clapbacks online this week.

Her response immediately gained traction across X, Instagram and Reddit, with many users praising Shamita for challenging societal pressure around marriage, especially for women in the entertainment industry.

Several fans applauded the actor for speaking openly against age-shaming and intrusive questions about personal life. One user wrote that women are constantly expected to treat marriage as an “achievement badge,” while another commented that Shamita’s reply perfectly captured the frustration many unmarried women face in Indian society.

The actor later addressed the issue more broadly through Instagram Stories, where she spoke about online negativity and repeated judgement directed at women over age and appearance. Shamita said she is living a healthy and fulfilled life and does not need validation from strangers online.

“Ageing is natural. Living peacefully and happily is the goal,” Shamita reportedly wrote while reacting to the trolling.

The actor also criticised the obsession with women’s marital status, saying society rarely questions men in the same way about being unmarried or ageing.

The conversation surrounding Shamita’s response quickly evolved into a larger online debate around ageism and sexism in Indian entertainment culture. Many users pointed out that actresses often face intense scrutiny once they cross their late 30s or remain unmarried.

Social media users also noted that women celebrities are frequently subjected to comments about fertility, marriage and appearance in ways male actors rarely experience.

Shamita Shetty has previously spoken publicly about dealing with loneliness, pressure and public judgement regarding marriage. During her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, the actor had discussed how she was repeatedly questioned about being single.

In earlier interviews as well, Shamita had stated that she never viewed marriage as a compulsory milestone and preferred emotional compatibility over social pressure.

The actor’s latest response has now reignited conversations about how unmarried women are treated in Indian society, especially once they reach their 40s. Several users online described Shamita’s reaction as relatable and empowering.

One viral comment read, “Finally someone said it publicly,” while another user wrote, “Marriage is not a trophy or life certificate.”

At the same time, some social media users criticised the harsh tone of Shamita’s reply, though many others defended her reaction by arguing celebrities constantly face invasive personal questions online.

Shamita Shetty, sister of actor Shilpa Shetty, began her Bollywood career with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which earned her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year. Over the years, she appeared in films such as Zeher, Fareb and Cash while also becoming a familiar face in reality television.

The actor gained renewed popularity in recent years after participating in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where her straightforward personality and emotional openness attracted significant audience attention.

Shamita was also widely discussed for her relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat, whom she met during Bigg Boss OTT. Although the couple later separated, their relationship remained a major talking point among reality show audiences.

Apart from acting, Shamita has remained active in wellness, fitness and lifestyle-related content online. She frequently shares workout routines, meditation practices and mental health discussions through social media.

Fans and supporters argued that Shamita’s response reflected growing frustration among women who are repeatedly asked why they are unmarried instead of being appreciated for their careers, independence or personal happiness.

Meanwhile, the actor’s one-line comeback continues trending across entertainment pages and meme accounts online.