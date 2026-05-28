Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Over Fans at ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch – See Here!

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently charmed fans at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram in Hyderabad. During the event, a heartwarming moment stole attention when Samantha stopped security personnel to warmly greet a fan and pose for a selfie. The sweet interaction quickly went viral across social media platforms, with admirers praising her humble and friendly nature. Samantha has been actively promoting the film in recent weeks, keeping audiences excited about its release. Her gesture at the launch event once again proved why she remains one of the most loved actresses in the Indian film industry today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sweet Moment Wins Over Fans

During the event, Samantha was seated when a fan unexpectedly bypassed security and approached her with a bouquet. The fan knelt before her, leaving Samantha briefly startled before she responded with a warm smile. The crowd at the venue erupted in loud cheers as the touching moment unfolded. Samantha appeared genuinely delighted and seemed to enjoy the sweet gesture, though she also looked slightly shy.

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Beside her, Raj Nidimoru watched the scene with a smile as everything happened. The viral video quickly captured attention online, with fans praising Samantha’s graceful reaction and the heartfelt interaction shared during the public appearance.

Samantha halted security as they tried to move a fan away, then rose and took a selfie with them. Her warm, respectful gesture went viral, earning widespread praise online. Admirers lauded the actress for calmly handling the situation and making her fans feel valued. The simple, gracious act highlighted her humility and connection with supporters, sparking affectionate social-media responses.

Film Trailer Released

Maa Inti Bangaram’s trailer teases a potent blend of action, family drama and suspense. Samantha portrays a woman who moves to a village to join her husband’s household. Initially composed and unassuming, her character gradually reveals a fierce, commanding side as the trailer unfolds.

Interspersed with striking action set pieces, the preview also delivers touching emotional beats, sharpening the film’s stakes. These shifts in tone and those standout sequences have heightened audience anticipation for the movie’s story and Samantha’s performance.

Theatrical Release of the Film

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film releases in theatres on June 19. Jointly produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvurru, it features Samantha in a lead role alongside Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in significant parts. The project marks a notable collaboration among its cast and producers.