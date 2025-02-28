Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Body-Shaming Trolls: ‘I’m Unbothered’

Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha is not letting online negativity shake her confidence. The 35-year-old artist recently addressed a body-shaming remark made during an Instagram Live session, where a troll cruelly claimed she looked like she had “ate Lizzo.”

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Rexha responded with composure. “Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I’m very aware of everything. I know I gained weight,” she stated.

She also recalled the specific insult, saying, “Yeah, somebody said I look like Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo.” The comment left someone off-camera audibly shocked.

Despite acknowledging personal struggles, Rexha reassured fans of her resilience. “I don’t want you to feel bad for me because I promise you I feel stronger than ever,” she said.

Clearing the Air on Lizzo

After her response gained traction, Rexha clarified that her remarks were not aimed at Lizzo, who has recently showcased a slimmer physique. She took to TikTok’s comment section to write, “BTW LIZZO LOOKS AMAZING,” making it clear she supports the fellow singer.

Rexha also revealed how she first learned of the viral body-shaming comment. Upon returning from a trip to Dubai, her friends showed her the clip, leaving her taken aback by the harsh words.

Owning Her Narrative

The singer has been vocal about her struggles with self-image and recognition in the music industry. In her TikTok video, she reflected on how her journey has shaped her perspective.

“I know that people know my songs but don’t know me. And I haven’t gotten the recognition I’ve deserved,” she admitted.

Rather than letting these challenges break her, Rexha expressed a sense of empowerment, hinting at a transformative year ahead. “But instead of letting all that just break me down, it’s actually made me feel more powerful,” she said, adding in her caption, “2025 is gonna be different ✨.”

Speaking Out on PCOS and Body Image

This is not the first time Rexha has addressed body image concerns. In May 2023, she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she opened up about gaining 30 pounds due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS,” she shared.

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love,” she added.

Rexha joins a growing list of celebrities speaking out about their PCOS journeys, including Keke Palmer, Sasha Pieterse, Lea Michele, Victoria Monét, and Teen Mom star Maci Bookout.