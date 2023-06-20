Shocking! Singer Bebe Rexha Suffers A Head Injury After A Fan Throws A Phone At Her During NYC Concert!

The singer collapsed to her knees in a viral video captured by a concertgoer after a phone struck her on the side of her head. She was quickly escorted off the stage and taken to the hospital. Continue reading to find out what happened at Bebe Rexha’s concert in New York City.

The concert was unfortunately cut short due to unforeseen circumstances. It was because of a mishap that occurred during the concert. Fans were upset that the concert ended abruptly and that their meet-and-greet was cancelled.

What Happened During Bebe Rexha’s Performance?

During her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, star singer Bebe Rexha was injured as a result of a fan’s misadventure. Bebe Rexha is currently touring North America on her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour. Continue reading to learn more.

Someone in the audience threw a phone at Bebe Rexha on stage on Sunday night. A viral video shows a phone flying from the crowd and slamming into the singer. Bebe Rexha collapsed to the stage floor on her knees after the phone struck her in the face. Her crew members rushed on stage to assist the singer. The crew then escorted Bebe Rexha off the stage and out of the venue. A viral video shows the pop star pressing her hands to her face and appearing to be in pain.

As seen in the viral video, the singer of “Break My Heart Myself” is seen getting down on stage after the phone hits her. Later, a viral video surfaced online showing a man being removed from the crowd by security while fans yelled, “That’s assault!”

Bebe Rexha’s team has yet to comment on the alleged incident. In contrast, Pop Base reports that the singer’s mother informed that her daughter had received medical attention and three stitches.

Several celebrities, including Demi Lovato, have expressed their concern. “I adore you, Girly.” “I’m very sorry this occurred to you,” Demi commented. Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony added, “Dude what the f**k? I’m truly sorry, babe. So messed up.”

An attempted assault and harassment charge was filed against the suspect, 27-year-old Nicholas Malvagna from New Jersey. In the complaint filed by New York police, the assaulter says he was “trying to hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny”, reports The Independent.

Watch Viral Video.

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha Shares A Selfie With Stitches.

Bebe was rushed out of the venue after suffering an injury during her Sunday show. This made fans even more concerned about the singer’s well-being. Bebe took to Instagram to share a selfie in which the injury is clearly visible.

The singer was seen holding up a thumbs up beside her face, with the caption, “Im good.” When the phone landed on her face, it struck the singer’s left eye, which appears extremely swollen and bruised in photos shared on Instagram. With the passage of time, the bruise had also turned purple.

The photo showed Rexha changed and cleaned up, presumably because she wore no makeup. The singer was wearing two bandages on her left brow and managed to smile for the camera despite the unfortunate turn of events. The singer’s stitches were visible under her left brow in the photo.