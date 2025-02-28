Preity Zinta To File Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi? Actress Responds…

Actress Preity Zinta has firmly denied allegations that she received a loan waiver of ₹18 crore with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling out the Congress party for spreading false information. Taking to social media, Zinta expressed her disappointment over the claims and issued a public statement clarifying her stance.

The controversy erupted after Congress accused Zinta of benefiting from political connections to have her loan written off. The actress, however, refuted the allegations, stating that she had taken the loan over a decade ago and had fully repaid it. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she criticised the party for propagating misinformation, saying, “No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images.” She further emphasised that the matter had been settled long ago and urged people not to be misled.

Amid the discussions, a social media user asked Zinta whether she planned to take legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly spreading false accusations. In response, the actress maintained a composed stance, stating that she did not believe in vilifying individuals for the actions of others. “I don’t think it’s fair to vilify anyone like that, as he is not responsible for someone else’s actions. I believe in handling problems or issues directly & not through proxy battles. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace & I will live in peace too,” she wrote.

Beyond addressing the controversy, Zinta engaged with her followers on social media, responding to various questions about her personal and professional life. She spoke about her experience as a mother, her involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and her upcoming film projects. Fans are particularly excited about her return to the big screen in Lahore in 1947, where she will star alongside Sunny Deol in a film produced by Aamir Khan.

Despite the political allegations, Zinta remains focused on her career and personal endeavours, dismissing the controversy with a balanced and composed approach.