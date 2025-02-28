“Giving Platform To Such Controversial People Is Against Values” President of FWICE BN Tiwari Demands Removal of Elvish Yadav From Laughter Chefs 2

Popular YouTuber and winner of TV’s one of the most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav is currently seen in Colors channel’s show ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. He has been entertaining the audience with his laughter, however, now there has been a demand to remove him from this show. Actually, this demand has been made by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) President BN Tiwari.

Mr. Tiwari has written a letter to the channel, stating that giving a platform to such controversial persons is against the values of the industry. Now Elvish has also reacted to this and said that once his house is built, then keep doing all this! Elvish said in his old style, ‘Don’t remove me now, first let my house be completed, then do whatever you want to do.’

YouTuber further said, ‘No one handles these controversies. I just see the headlines and then go to sleep. I wake up the next day and see again, if there is something new, then I see it, otherwise I go to sleep again.’ When he was asked if the industry could turn against him, he laughed at this as well and said, ‘Look, I am still sitting here in fear that someone might do something.’

Let us tell you that a similar attitude of Elvish was seen when he came to support the contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 18’. He was asked questions about his friend Rajat Dalal, after which he misbehaved with the media. After this, the media boycotted him. Apart from this, he has also been arrested in the snake venom smuggling case. FWICE President is also angry after hearing Elvish’s answer. He said that no one is sitting to build Elvish’s house. Now an even stricter letter will be written and sent to the channel. Obscenity and controversial content is increasing in the industry, which needs to be stopped.