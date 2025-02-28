Kerala Congress Claims BJP Helped Preity Zinta In Getting Her 18 Crore Loan Waived Off, Actress Dined The Claims

One of the most beautiful and talented Bollywood actress Preity Zinta got embroiled in a political controversy when the Congress party claimed that the BJP helped the actress in getting her loan of Rs 18 crore waived off. The official X account formerly known as Twitter, of the Kerala Congress also claimed that the actress’ social media account is handled by the BJP. However, the actress denied these claims, after which a fan asked whether she would sue Rahul Gandhi for defaming her.

After the Kerala Congress raised questions on Preity Zinta’s loan waiver, now the actress has also reacted to these claims and has answered the user’s questions on social media. Let us tell you that Preity showed a neutral attitude towards this matter and said, ‘I don’t think it is right to defame someone in this way, because he is not responsible for anyone else’s actions.’

The actress further said, ‘I believe in handling problems or any issue directly, and not through petty fights. I also have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him be in peace and I will also be in peace.’ Preity Zinta has targeted the party for spreading misinformation and wrote, ‘No, I handle my social media accounts myself and you should be ashamed of spreading fake news. No one wrote anything for me or took any loan.’

Preity further said, ‘I am surprised that a political party or their representatives are using my name and pictures to spread fake news and do cheap things and clickbait. For the record, let me tell you that the loan I took from the bank was fully repaid by me and it has been more than 10 years. Hopefully it will be clear so that there is no misunderstanding in the future.’