Rasha Thandani Opened Up On Her Relationship With Adopted Daughters of Raveena Pooja And Chhavi

Beautiful Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is ready to return to the big screen after years of keeping a distance from the industry with the film ‘Lahore 1947’. This upcoming film is based on a historical story being made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions with a big budget. The film also stars Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol together with the actress in the lead roles.

Let us tell you that when Raveena Tandon was just 21 years old, she adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhavi. After this, when she married Anil Thadani in the year 2004, she became the mother of son Ranbir and daughter Rasha. All four children of the actress grew up together without any difference. Her eldest daughter Chhaya is married and has also become a mother. While Raveena has a very deep bond with both her daughters, now Rasha talked about her relationship with Pooja and Chhaya.

During a recent interaction with one of the media houses, Rasha, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Azaad in which she was seen opposite Ajay Devgn and his nephew, told what kind of bond she has with Pooja and Chhaya. Rasha Thadani told that the four siblings often form two teams and have a lot of fun. While Chaya and Ranbir are in one team, Rasha and Pooja are together.

Rasha further said that when the four of them are together, there is complete madness and said, ‘Chaya didi and Ranbir are a little calm, but Pooja didi and I…both of us can fight and argue with them.’ Let us tell you that when Raveena adopted Pooja and Chaya, they were 8 and 11 years old. Raveena had once told in an interview that when she adopted both the daughters, people started saying that these children of Raveena must be hidden, who must have been born before marriage. Questions started arising that when Raveena Tandon herself is 21 years old, then she gave birth to 8 and 11 year old children.