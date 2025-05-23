Suniel Shetty Revealed Why His Daughter Athiya Shetty Left Industry After Doing Just 3 Films, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is a former actress and the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. She came into the limelight when she stepped in front of the camera and made her debut in the year 2015 with Aditya Pancholi’s son, Sooraj Pancholi, in Salman Khan’s film ‘Hero’. Despite many reviews, she was not particularly liked in the film. However, Athiya has not been seen in any project since 2019, after which fans were desperate to know why she had suddenly disappeared.

After leaving the industry, she got married to cricketer KL Rahul and is now a mother of a cute angel. In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty spoke about Athiya’s decision of not doing any films, which has been criticized by netizens. Suniel Shetty, who is busy promoting his new film ‘Kesari Veer’, recently told in an interview that his daughter Athiya Shetty has decided to say goodbye to the acting world after doing just three films.

He said that Athiya Shetty told him that she is not interested in doing films anymore and has decided to step back. Suniel told that his daughter was offered many new projects after her last film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. However, she has made up her mind to quit films. Recalling the same, Suniel said, ‘She said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to do it,’ and she left. And that is what I salute her for, that she said, ‘I am not interested. I don’t want to do films.’ A lot came her way after Motichoor Chaknachoor.’

When Suniel Shetty announced his daughter Athiya Shetty’s decision to quit Bollywood, netizens started slamming him. Some felt it was obvious as she hasn’t worked in any film after 2019, while others criticised her short film career and said she has barely entered Bollywood. A netizen wrote, ‘Why is she making the announcement? She hasn’t done any film in 7-8 years, it was quite obvious’. A user mocked Athiya’s acting and wrote, ‘It was clear after watching her first film’. Meanwhile, a netizen said, ‘She has never been able to act before.’