‘If Someone Asks Me To Invest In Restaurants, I’ll Not Do It’, Mira Rajput Said She Is Vegetarian & Don’t Consume Alcohol

Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, are two of the most loved couples in the entertainment world. The couple got married in 2015 and are parents to two adorable kids. In a recent interview, Mira again spoke about not consuming alcohol and non-veg and said that even if someone approaches her to invest in the restaurant business, she will not do it as she is firm on her p,rinciples.

Speaking to one of the media houses, Mira Rajput Kapoor said that she is a vegetarian and she is very careful about her food. Mira said that she does not eat eggs or anything like that, and she is very careful about her food. In the same interview, Mira said that if someone asks her to invest in restaurants, she will not do it as it is against her principles.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira said, ‘I am a vegetarian and I am very careful about what I eat. Like I don’t eat eggs and such things, but once someone came to me for a restaurant business and I said, ‘I am a vegetarian and don’t drink alcohol, so I will not join a business that does this. I wish you all the best, but this is against my principles. I will not compromise. So somewhere, you just need to know what is right, what is not, and who you are.’

Moving forward in the interview, Mira Rajput Kapoor said that being a public figure, she often has to face a lot of things, but the need is to listen to the voice running in one’s mind. Mira said that what a person thinks about himself should be believed and not influenced by other people’s words. Mira said, ‘In the eyes of the people, you always have all kinds of voices. I think sometimes you just need to listen to your own voice.’ Mira said that people can say anything because they have the right to do so, but it is up to you to handle it. Mira also shared that no one should spoil your integrity, personality, and values.