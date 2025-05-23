Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law Saba Ibrahim Blessed With A Baby Boy, Shared Update On Social Media

Amidst the anxiety surrounding the news of TV actress and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame, Dipika Kakar’s liver tumour, there is joy in the Ibrahim family. Dipika’s sister-in-law and YouTuber Saba Ibrahim has given birth to a baby boy, which was announced by her husband, Sunny, in a social media blog post. Saba is Dipika’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister, and has given birth to a son and has shared the joy on his YouTube channel.

In a recent vlog, Saba’s husband, Sunny, happily informed the audience about Saba’s hospitalisation and their baby boy. Sharing the heartwarming moment, he told family members, ‘A son is born’, following which both sides of the family celebrated by hugging each other. Saba’s mother-in-law and Shoaib Ibrahim’s mother were seen giving blessings, and Sunny recited the azaan in the baby’s ears, which is an Islamic tradition.

Earlier this year, in January, Saba Ibrahim shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans. She has previously suffered the pain of a miscarriage. During her pregnancy, Saba also had to deal with PCOD-related complications, which needed regular medical attention. She stayed in Mumbai on the advice of her doctor and could not visit her in-laws in Maudh, Bihar.

Despite the challenges, she regularly kept her fans updated through YouTube vlogs, sharing details about her doctor visits and her journey. Recently, Saba also expressed concern for her sister-in-law Dipika’s health and asked fans to pray for her recovery from her liver tumor. Saba had also refrained from shopping for the first child due to Dipika Kakkar’s illness. However, in the new vlog, her brother Rizwan was seen handling the task since he is seen shopping for the newborn baby’s necessities and making preparations for the welcome of this new baby to their house.