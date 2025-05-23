Aishwarya Rai Flaunts Her Curves In Black Body-Hugging Gown On Day 2 Of Cannes, Accompanied By Aaradhya

After showcasing her ‘desi’ charm on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads on Day 2 with a bold and glamorous look, arriving in style alongside her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wowed everyone with her stunning desi look at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

After making headlines on the first day with her striking ‘sindoor bhari maang’, she returned for round two—and didn’t disappoint. This time, she turned heads in a sleek, figure-hugging black gown that showcased her timeless elegance. Adding to the moment, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joined her on the red carpet, making the appearance even more special.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her curves at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

On May 22, 2025, Aishwarya once again graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, reaffirming why she remains an undisputed queen of elegance and style. For Day 2, she stunned in a black, body-hugging gown by Gaurav Gupta, adorned with dual sequin detailing. She completed the look with a beige-toned shawl, adding an extra layer of sophistication.

Glamorous makeup paired with bold red lipstick enhanced her striking appearance. But it was Aishwarya’s hairstyle that truly stood out, opting for soft curls swept elegantly to one side, she added a touch of timeless charm. Meanwhile, Aaradhya looked stunning in a chic black ensemble, sweetly holding her mother’s hand as they made their way to the venue.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a Manish Malhotra saree on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival

On May 21, 2025, after keeping her fans waiting in eager anticipation, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and let her stunning look speak for itself. Following previous criticism over her outfit choices, Aishwarya silenced detractors this year in a breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree. The ensemble featured a handwoven kadwa ivory Banarasi fabric, adorned with intricate golden border detailing. She completed the regal look with a matching sheer dupatta, exuding timeless elegance and grace.

Another standout feature of her ensemble was the heirloom jewellery. Aishwarya chose to forgo the trending emerald and diamond pieces, instead embracing the rich allure of red rubies. She adorned a bold choker necklace embellished with red beads, complemented by a layered ruby necklace and matching floral cocktail rings on both hands, perfectly completing her look.

Aishwarya’s sindoor-adorned appearance evokes memories of Rekha for many netizens

Aishwarya made a striking statement on the international stage by wearing a deep red sindoor on her forehead for the first time. The gesture carries multiple layers of meaning. Some see it as a subtle response to trolls questioning her marriage, while others interpret it as a show of solidarity with the nation, possibly referencing Operation Sindoor. Regardless of the intent, fans have embraced the look, with many even drawing comparisons to the iconic Rekha.

Aishwarya’s enduring presence at the Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be celebrated as one of the most stunning women in the world. At 51, she remains deeply committed to her causes and to representing India with pride on the global stage. Her iconic debut at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2002, wearing a breathtaking Neeta Lulla saree, left a lasting impression. Today, she graces the Cannes red carpet annually as a Global Ambassador for L’Oréal, continuing to captivate audiences around the world.