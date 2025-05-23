Security Breach At Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment: Man, Woman Held For Unauthorised Entry Amid Ongoing Threats

Salman Khan’s fans have always gone to great lengths for a glimpse of the superstar—but with heightened security threats, even admiration can turn alarming. In the latest breach, two separate intruders attempted to gain unauthorised access to Khan’s Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, sparking fresh concerns over the actor’s safety.

On May 20, a 23-year-old man identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh from Chhattisgarh tried sneaking into the premises by hiding behind a resident’s car. Security guards caught him before he could get further, and Bandra police have booked him under Section 329(1) of the BNS. During questioning, Singh confessed, “The police weren’t letting me meet him, so I tried to hide.”

Just two days later, on May 22 at 3:30 AM, a woman named Isha Chhabra breached security and reached the lift area of Salman’s building. She was quickly detained by guards and handed over to the police, who have now registered a case based on the security team’s complaint.

These incidents come on the heels of multiple serious threats against the actor. In April last year, two unidentified men on a bike opened fire outside his Bandra home before fleeing. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Bishnoi—currently incarcerated—has issued repeated threats against Khan, citing the actor’s alleged involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, as Blackbucks are considered sacred in the Bishnoi community.

Earlier this year, a death threat was also sent via WhatsApp to the Mumbai Transport Department, warning of a bomb attack on Salman’s car and an intrusion into his residence. Authorities are still investigating that threat, and a case was filed at Worli Police Station.

While Khan continues to meet fans, these repeated breaches and threats have made it clear that his safety requires constant vigilance. Galaxy Apartment is under round-the-clock protection, but the recent events prove that even high-security zones are not immune from desperate intrusions.