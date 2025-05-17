27-Year-Old Black Buck Hunting Case Against Salman Khan And Others To Be Hear On July 28 In Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court has issued instructions in the 1998 black buck hunting case for Salman Khan. In this 27-year-old case, the appeals of Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Dushyant Singh, including Salman Khan, will be heard in the High Court on July 28. The appeals of the government and the Bishnoi community in this case were heard in the Rajasthan High Court by Justice Manoj Garg.

The case was related to the alleged poaching of two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in September 1998 during the shooting of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. Salman Khan was convicted by the Sub-ordinate Court on April 5, 2018, and sentenced to 5 years in jail, while his co-accused, other actors, and a local resident, Dushyant Singh, were acquitted.

After the verdict, Salman Khan challenged his conviction in the sessions court. Also, the state government filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of co-accused fellow actors. The High Court accepted the petition and issued notices. Salman Khan later filed a transfer petition, in which he requested that his appeal be shifted from the sessions court to the High Court, as both cases were part of the same trial and verdict.

Advocate Mahipal Bishnoi, representing the complainants, said that despite both cases being in the High Court, there had been no progress in them for years. He said, ‘We requested the court today to list both the appeals for hearing.’ Justice Manoj Kumar Garg accepted the prayer and ordered to combine both the appeals and list them for hearing on July 28.