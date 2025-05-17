‘I Didn’t Have A Home, Had To Fight With Family, Gave 300-400 Auditions’, Parth Samthan Opened Up On His Struggles

Popular TV actor Parth Samthan recently came under the target of some users when he entered the crime TV show CID in the role of ACP Ayushman. But now he has made an exit from the show. Meanwhile, Parth Samthan is also in the news for one of his interviews, in which he has told the story of his struggle. Parth told that he did not have a house, due to which he spent nights on the road, and the family was also against acting.

Let us tell you that Parth Samthan talked about his early days in Mumbai in a recent interview. Parth also said that to date, he has not gotten any projects through an audition. He gave 300-400 auditions, but got rejected every time. The actor said that there were troubled days in his life, from which he learned a lot. He also said that he did not have a house in Mumbai and had a big fight with his family on this matter.

According to Parth, his family thought that he would earn a lot of money by studying and doing business. But he wanted to become an actor. He said that he did not bow down to the family and started giving auditions. He used to go to the studio and give auditions, and also spent many nights on Marine Drive. But Parth does not regret those days, nor does he feel bad.

According to the actor, he feels good remembering those days. Let us tell you that Parth Samthan did shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’, in which he was liked a lot. Parth then talked about the struggle and rejection of auditions and said, ‘Till date, no work, no project has been done through auditions. But yes, the first project was done through auditions, but whatever work I have gotten after that has been done in one project after seeing another. It is not that I would like to say that I stopped giving auditions after that. I have given 300 to 400 auditions to date, but none of them clicked.’