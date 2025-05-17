Do You Know Kapil Sharma And Bharti Singh Were Teachers of Surbhi Jyoti? Read To Know More

Do you know that popular small screen actress Surbhi Jyoti has a strong connection with standup comedian Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath, and Bharti Singh? Surbhi Jyoti, who has worked in several hit shows like ‘Kabul Hai’ and ‘Naagin 3’, recently talked about her connection with these people in an interview. Also, Kapil made an interesting revelation about his wife, Ginni, and his colleague Bharti.

Surbhi Jyoti

While Surbhi Jyoti is a popular TV actress, Kapil Sharma is a comedian, and both have never worked together. But there is a strong connection between them. Actually, Surbhi Jyoti learned acting from Kapil Sharma during her theatre days. She used to do theatre with Ginni then. And Bharti Singh was her senior.

Kapil Sharma

Surbhi Jyoti told in an interview that she was not a graduate then, and Kapil Sharma was her acting professor. She said, ‘Kapil and Bharti used to be our seniors. They were amazing seniors, but then they left due to work. But we used to call them sir. They were not much older than us, but since they were seniors, we used to call them sir.’

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi further said, ‘Kapil used to teach us skits and plays because he himself used to do a lot of theatre. He is very funny. I have been scolded by him because during practice, he used to crack jokes first and say, let’s get back to the theatre. But I used to laugh at his jokes. Then he used to get angry at me. But he is very funny.’ Surbhi then told where Kapil Sharma met Ginni Chatrath and said, ‘She is really very talented. I think Ginni and Kapil met during that time. Ginni used to do theatre with me. They met there.’