‘He Doesn’t Even Know You, Neither Have Time To Block You’, Abhishek Malhan Took A Dig At Rahul Vaidya

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ fame Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan was recently seen in reality show ‘Battleground’. He has now given his point of view on the recent controversy between Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya. The well-known YouTuber expressed his support for the Indian cricketer and took a dig at Rahul, calling their controversy a publicity stunt.

A video clip of Abhishek Malhan is going viral on social media in which he is seen criticizing Rahul for the entire controversy. In the video shared on social media, Abhishek is seen watching the video of singer Rahul Vaidya, in which he has taken a dig at Virat Kohli for liking Avneet Kaur’s picture. Reacting to the video, Fukra Insan says, ‘First of all, Rahul bhai, Virat Kohli doesn’t even know that you exist. Even if he knows, he doesn’t have enough time to block you on Instagram… I am watching Rahul bhai’s video, he was posting one video after another and saying ‘all my life I am becoming a joker’ bhai, why do you need attention, sing songs yaar, you are talking to Virat Kohli bhaiya.’

Abhishek further discussed Rahul Vaidya’s video at the airport, in which he was complaining to the paps about Virat blocking him on his Instagram handle. Abhishek said, ‘I saw his video at the airport, in which he was telling the paps to ask Virat why he blocked him. Arre bhai kar diya nahi unhe pasand nahi aayi tumhari shakl, ab batao matlab kuch bhi yaar. Rahul bhai, you sing very well, you should know about me. ‘You should focus on your singing.’

Abhishek Malhan urged Rahul Vaidya to avoid provoking others unnecessarily and suggested that he focus on his music career instead. He said, ‘I respect you a lot, but you should not trouble anyone unnecessarily.’ Abhishek ended the video by saying, ‘Technical glitch has happened to me as well, where I was told that Modi ji has blocked me, but why would he do that? he doesn’t have time to block me. Please believe me, it was a glitch that happened to you.’