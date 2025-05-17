Avneet Kaur, Tom Cruise Win Hearts With A Perfect ‘Namaste’ Moment

Avneet Kaur just gave her fans a moment to remember! The actor took to Instagram to drop pictures with none other than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, sending the internet into a frenzy. The duo was seen twinning in all-black outfits, adding a touch of Desi charm with a warm namaste pose.

On Tuesday, Avneet posted the now-viral image on her Instagram grid. The photo captures her beaming alongside Cruise, both striking a namaste while exuding major spy energy—a nod to the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The caption read, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko,” followed by a folded hands and heart emoji. She added, “Great to see you again @tomcruise,” alongside a heart-eyed smiley.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to explode with admiration. Fans couldn’t believe the crossover moment, calling it “iconic” and “legendary.” One user gushed, “This photo just made my day… legends together!” while another wrote, “Can’t believe this!!! Our queen with Hollywood’s king.” A third chimed in, “Wow, nice namaste.”

This isn’t the first time Avneet has shared her admiration for Cruise. Earlier, she posted a heartfelt note along with behind-the-scenes pictures from the Mission: Impossible set. “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise,” she had written. “Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring.”

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Originally conceived as Dead Reckoning – Part Two, the film underwent a title change following the seventh installment. Cruise will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and more.

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film hits Indian theatres on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.