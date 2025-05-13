Avneet Kaur Seen Cheering For Virat Kohli With Her Friends In Video Going Viral On Social Media

Social media influencer Avneet Kaur is once again in the news regarding Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. After Avneet’s photo was liked by Kohli on Instagram, and the cricketer gave a clarification on the same, the actress has been in constant discussions. At the same time, the news of his retirement from ICC Test cricket surprised everyone, and amidst all this, Avneet is seen cheering for the cricketer with her friends.

In a video going viral on social media, Avneet is seen with standup comedian Munawar Farooqui and actress and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Some more friends of the actress are seen with them in the background. All of them are seen cheering for the cricketer and shouting ‘Kohli’, ‘Kohli’. During this, Avneet is seen making a heart for Virat with her hands, and in the end, she also gives a flying kiss.

Now, after this gesture of Avneet, once again, there is talk about Kohli and the actress. At the same time, Virat’s fans are constantly following Avneet on her social media account. She has posted some latest pictures, in which Virat Kohli’s fans are seen saying, ‘Virat got retired because of her causing a fight in his house’. One said, ‘Got him retired, right?’

At the same time, another said, ‘Virat Bhaiya took retirement because of you’. A large number of people are seen getting angry at Avneet. Let us tell you that this whole matter started when Avneet’s picture in a green top and printed wrap skirt got a like from Virat Kohli’s handle. Although he immediately removed it but the eyes of the viewers fell on it and its screenshots started going viral. However, after this, Virat Kohli posted on Instagram story and said that this happened due to the Instagram algorithm, and no unnecessary assumptions should be made.