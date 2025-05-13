Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Prince Narula: Here’s What She Revealed

After months of speculation surrounding Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s rumoured divorce, the actress has finally broken her silence and addressed the truth behind the headlines.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, one of television’s most adored couples, recently found themselves at the center of separation rumours. Now proud parents to a baby girl, the couple sparked speculation after reports of an alleged online disagreement surfaced. The buzz intensified when Prince revealed in a vlog that he wasn’t informed about Yuvika’s delivery date, raising eyebrows among fans. Their cryptic social media activity added more fuel to the fire. However, Yuvika has now broken her silence and addressed the rumours, bringing some clarity to the swirling speculation.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Yuvika Chaudhary clarified that viewers started “assuming things” after noticing Prince Narula’s absence from her vlogs, without understanding the real reason behind it. She explained that Prince is often away for work and usually returns home only briefly before heading out again. Yuvika also mentioned that she doesn’t regularly post vlogs that capture every aspect of their personal life, which may have led to misunderstandings.

Yuvika expressed that both of them can’t stay at home, as one needs to step out for work. She said: “It was our understanding, I never complained, I was very happy that my man was working. At that point, our workload was too much because this house was under construction.” She explained how Prince Narula was looking after the house, his work and the interiors of the house.

The Bigg Boss 9 fame opened up about how people began making assumptions about her, though she clarified that the rumours didn’t personally affect her. However, Yuvika admitted that the speculations did impact their family. Despite that, she chose not to respond publicly, as she didn’t want to fuel the situation further.

Furthermore, Yuvika shared that their families were deeply affected and faced a lot of questions. She explained that social media was flooded with misunderstandings and rumours, which only added to the confusion. Yuvika further added: “But I felt if I go out and start giving explanations, the topic would escalate more. I decided it’s better to be quiet.”

The actress shared that she always believed things would eventually return to normal. She explained that while Prince tends to be emotional and a bit impulsive, she chooses to handle such rumours with patience. Yuvika added that both she and Prince managed the situation calmly and supported each other through it.

For those who may not know, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fell in love during their time on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 9. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 19, 2024, and later named her Ekleen. Currently, Prince is serving as the host of MTV Roadies X5.