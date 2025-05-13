‘He Became Victim of Politics In Bollywood’, Sunita Ahuja Alleged Govinda’s Films Were Stopped From Being Released

Almost every second person in the industry claims that Govinda used to come late to the sets. But his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has something else to say. In an interview, she said that people spread false rumors about her husband. She said that people used to talk behind his back on the sets, and he has become a victim of Bollywood politics because no one can see a poor person succeeding.

Let us tell you that during an interview, Sunita Ahuja said, ‘Those people used to spread rumors about Govinda. He would go to the sets, and people would talk behind his back. There has been a lot of politics with Govinda. No one wants to see a poor man become famous and successful. Many of his films have been stopped from being released. But why? Because he was a superstar, and I will not take anyone’s name, there is a lot of politics in the film industry.’

Sunita Ahuja also said that Govinda entered the industry as an outsider and, despite all the difficulties, he made a name for himself. Sunita is impressed by the way the actor has advised Yashvardhan and Tina. She has told her children not to expect that Govinda will recommend them or call someone. She said, ‘They should work hard to get a job. Tina has struggled a lot. Both Tini and Yash have made it on their own. Everyone has a godfather, but my children do not have a godfather. They have a father, and their father will not call people for them. I have told the children to stand on their own.’

Sunita Ahuja further said, ‘Govinda also did not have a godfather. He came alone from Virar and became a star. I tell my children that if it is written in your destiny, then no one can stop you from becoming a star, even if Govinda does not call anyone and ask for help. No one from the film industry is standing with Govinda, but he became successful.’