‘I Made Financial Arrangements For My Daughter’s Wedding Because of Vijay Sethupathi’, Said Anurag Kashyap

Famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai in December last year. This was followed by a wedding reception, which was attended by several celebrities, including Naga Chaitanya, Shobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bobby Deol.

However, Anurag has now revealed that he would not have been able to afford his daughter’s wedding if Vijay Sethupathi had not helped. Let us tell you that apart from filmmaking, Anurag Kashyap has also played the role of villain and supporting actor in 3-4 films. He also played the role of a villain in the Tamil hit ‘Maharaja’, starring Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.

And this film was very important for him as he wanted to raise money for his daughter Alia’s wedding. Director and actor Anurag Kashyap talked about working in South films in a conversation with one of the media houses and said that when he was working on the post-production of Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone starrer film Kennedy, he met Vijay Sethupathi.

Anurag said, ‘After Imikaa Nodigal, I rejected a lot of South films. Offers were coming every other day. Then, during the post-production of Kennedy, I met Vijay Sethupathi. He told me that there is a very good script in which he is trying to cast me. But initially I refused.’ He said that he had talked to Vijay Sethupathi about the expenses of his daughter Aaliyah’s wedding and helped him get a role as an actor. ‘I told him, I have to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I will be able to bear the expenses. So Vijay said that we will help you. And in this way, Maharaja was formed and I got the role.’