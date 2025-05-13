‘I Will Slap Him The Next Time I See Him’, Mika Singh Challenges KRK (Kamal Rashid Khan) Amid Ongoing Controversy

Bollywood is full of controversies, and the rift between Bollywood stars is not a new thing. Something similar is going on between Mika Singh and Kamal R Khan (KRK), since the rift between them is not ending. After Mika Singh’s comments on KRK in a previous interview, KRK released a clip criticising Bollywood singer Mika. Now, Mika has reacted to KRK’s video, saying that he will slap KRK the next time he sees him.

Speaking to a YouTube channel, Mika Singh revealed that he called KRK on New Year and reprimanded him for releasing the video against him. The singer said that he first wished KRK a happy New Year so that he could be sure that his family members were not with him. When he was sure that KRK was alone, so we went to his Dubai home and abused him.

He said, ‘I told him, ‘Donkey, you abused me again. Tu paagal hai kya?’ Listen, I love you, but when you come to Mumbai next time, I will definitely slap you. Say this to whoever you want. Whenever you meet me next time, I will slap you, whether in front of the media or in private, and tell you your mistake.’ Showing his side on KRK’s threat, Mika said, ‘He didn’t reply to me. He just said, ‘Happy New Year, bhai.’

Earlier, in an interview, Mika recalled that he and Honey Singh went to KRK’s house in Dubai and behaved very badly with him as they were upset with his accent in their videos. Mika Singh said, ‘KRK had said something about Honey. He was very upset, and he told me, ‘Paaji ye aisa aisa bolta hai.’ Ayushmann Khurrana and Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, ‘We will go to him, meet him in Dubai, and talk to him. We will behave like we are both drunk. He will abuse us, but you do whatever you want with him.’ We behaved very badly with him’.