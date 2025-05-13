Amber Heard Blessed With Twin Babies, Shared The Good News With Her Fans On The Special Occasion of Mother’s Day

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard has welcomed twin babies. She has given good news to her fans on the special occasion of Mother’s Day. The 39-year-old actress said that at this stage of age, she also had to face many difficulties in pregnancy, but now her ‘Heard Gang’ is complete. Let us tell you that Amber Heard married Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in the year 2015, however, their relationship lasted only two years.

Then, in 2022, there was a legal battle between Amber and Johnny, which the whole world saw. After losing the case, Amber started living in Spain. She became a mother in the year 2021, and her first child was born through surrogacy. Her daughter’s name is Oonagh. Now, the ‘Aquaman’ actress shared a photo of the feet of three children on Instagram, two of whom are very tiny.

Sharing the pictures on social media with her fans, she wrote in the caption, ‘Mother’s Day of the year 2025 will be one I will never forget. This year, I am excited to celebrate the completion of the family I tried to build for years. I cannot express it in words.’ Amber Heard further wrote, ‘Today I officially share the news that I have welcomed twins to the ‘Heard Gang’. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean keep my hands (and my heart) full. When my first child, Oonagh, was born four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I could not be happier than this. Well, now I am three times happier!!!’

Amber also told me that becoming a mother on her own and on her own terms, despite her own fertility challenges, has been the most humbling experience of her life. The actress said, ‘I will always be grateful that I was able to choose it responsibly and thoughtfully. To all mothers, wherever you are today and how you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always. A x’