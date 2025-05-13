Alia Bhatt’s British Citizenship Draws Public Attention Following Mother Soni Razdan’s Ceasefire Post

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, faced public backlash after she initiated a petition calling for peace between India and Pakistan. Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. For those unaware, she holds British citizenship. Although Alia was born and raised in India, her mother, Soni Razdan, was born in the United Kingdom, which allowed Alia to acquire a British passport through her mother’s nationality.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Soni Razdan shared a petition calling for an Indo-Pak ceasefire. However, the post received significant backlash, with many questioning Alia’s British citizenship in the context of the ongoing situation. Facing intense criticism, Soni eventually deleted the post.

Soni, in a now-deleted Instagram Story, shared a petition calling for peace between India and Pakistan. After the story gained public attention, she faced significant backlash. Critics not only targeted her but also began questioning her daughter, Alia Bhatt’s British citizenship. In the post, Soni urged people to sign the petition, writing in her Instagram Story: “Above all – PEACE. Sign the petition. Link in bio.”

Soni Razdan Responds to Netizens’ Comment on Her Now-Deleted Petition Post

Following Soni’s petition post, netizens quickly took to the comment section to express their opinions. One user, questioning Alia’s British citizenship, wrote: “While peace is the ideal goal, it’s important to acknowledge who is truly escalating the conflict. Our soldiers are conducting targeted operations with utmost care, while the other side is openly attacking residential areas and killing civilians.

Urging peace without context, especially when our people are dying and defending our borders, feels disconnected from ground reality. Also, this message coming from someone whose daughter enjoys all the privileges of India while holding foreign citizenship raises concerns about sincerity and accountability.” Responding to the netizen, Soni wrote:

“My appeal for peace was not towards India but towards Pakistan. They are the aggressors after all. We are simply retaliating and rightly so. I think people have jumped to conclusions. Also it was more a generalised statement. Hope that clarifies. I’m as devastated as everyone else naturally. War is a terrible thing. No one who has been through a war would wish it on anyone.”

For those who may not know, both Soni and Alia appeared in the film Raazi. Reacting to Soni’s involvement in a patriotic film like Raazi, another user questioned her presence by commenting, “Can’t believe you were a part of a movie like Raazi. Please re-watch your own film. And then advocate for peace.” Soni replied: “Peace has to be between 2 nations unless you think this is a war Pak is fighting with itself?”

Soni Razdan Criticizes Netizens for Glorifying the Indo-Pak War

After removing the petition post, Soni released new statements and called out those supporting the war, urging them to go fight on the frontline themselves. She strongly criticized netizens who are unnecessarily glorifying the Indo-Pak conflict. In her Instagram Stories, she expressed that many people backing the ongoing tensions have no real understanding of what war truly means. Soni’s statement reads:

“Anyone who thinks that war is desirable has no idea what it really means. Anyone who thinks a prolonged war with Pakistan is desirable is delusional. In just 3 days, so many civilians lost their lives. And then there are the nukes. We may think we are strong, and we are. But in such a war, no one wins except the player who’s watching from the stands while we blow each other up. There is someone out there who doesn’t want India to do well. If you are stupid enough to be played by that country then sadly you will get what you wanted. But first I urge you to go and fight on the front lines. Because you want war.”