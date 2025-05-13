Ibrahim Ali Khan On Nadaaniyan Backlash: ‘Knew It Was Coming’

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut in Karan Johar’s Netflix rom-com Nadaaniyan might have put him in the spotlight, but not for the reasons he’d hoped. The film, which released in March, was panned by critics and audiences alike for its subpar acting and weak storytelling. And while the reception was far from warm, Ibrahim says he wasn’t entirely surprised.

Speaking to GQ India, the young actor opened up about bracing for the nepo-kid narrative. “I was hoping to join the movies sooner,” he shared. “But I realised that the tide was turning when Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya were starting out. Technically speaking, nepotism has been around forever, but these girls became targets. I knew that anyone from a film family trying to debut would face backlash, no matter how good they may be.”

Prepared though he was, Ibrahimadmitted he didn’t expect the criticism to be so intense. It’s not easy walking into the industry with a last name like his. The son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and the grandson of cinema legend Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim has legacy written all over him.

And that legacy casts a long shadow. While Saif continues to enjoy a successful career and Amrita was once a household name, it’s Sharmila who has perhaps set the highest benchmark—having starred in iconic films by the likes of Satyajit Ray. In fact, she too didn’t mince words about Nadaaniyan, admitting she didn’t care for the film.

Ibrahim’s journey echoes that of other second-gen stars. His sister Sara Ali Khan and contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have all had rocky starts—Sara and Janhvi earned praise for their debuts in Kedarnath and Dhadak respectively but stumbled in follow-ups. Ananya, meanwhile, was slammed for Student of the Year 2, but has since won over some skeptics with her more nuanced roles.

Directed by a debutant and featuring a cast that included Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, and Mahima Chaudhary, Nadaaniyan failed to strike a chord with critics or audiences. But Ibrahim seems unfazed. With humility, awareness, and a clear understanding of the road ahead, the young actor appears ready to earn his stripes—one film at a time.