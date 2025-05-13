BeerBiceps On Piers Morgan’s India-Pakistan Panel Sparks Outrage: ‘Why Was He Invited?’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, made headlines after appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored in a high-stakes panel discussion on India-Pakistan tensions. Joining Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and podcast host Shehzad Ghias Shaikh from The Pakistan Experience, Ranveer’s presence drew immediate flak from social media users who questioned his legitimacy to speak on geopolitics.

During the heated debate, Ranveer highlighted India’s stance on terrorism by displaying images of Osama bin Laden and Hafiz Abdul Rauf. He argued that India’s military actions were “precision-oriented, moderated, and retaliatory,” adding, “India has never been an aggressor in any of these situations. We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers, and leaders to the world – that’s why our economy is eleven times that of Pakistan.”

He also turned the question on Piers Morgan, holding up bin Laden’s photo again and saying, “India has a list of people just like this man,” implying Pakistan’s continued sheltering of terror elements.

Piers Morgan, however, pushed back, referencing a now-deleted social media post in which Ranveer had called Pakistanis “brothers and sisters” following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Defending his earlier post, Ranveer said, “I deleted it because Pakistan had just broken the ceasefire and gave us another reason not to trust the entire state. Even when you try to have a conversation with Pakistan, it responds with ‘where’s the proof of the Pahalgam attack?’”

Internet Divided

Ranveer’s appearance on the show quickly triggered a backlash online. Critics slammed the choice of a lifestyle influencer for a sensitive geopolitical discussion. “Who invited him to that show? What are his credentials for speaking on geopolitical issues?” one user wrote. Another called it “a new low for Piers Morgan,” adding, “There is no good reason for having him on.”

While some praised Ranveer’s poise and delivery, others found it difficult to digest. “BeerBiceps for a discussion like this is just diabolical,” read one post. Another said, “Out of all in India, you had BeerBiceps to represent us? FML.”

Still, a few took a tongue-in-cheek view of the situation. “When a YouTuber is enough to take on an ex-Foreign Minister and a career journalist. Lol,” someone commented.

A Controversial Year for Ranveer

This isn’t the first time Ranveer has faced public outrage. Earlier this year, he was caught in a storm after appearing on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. During the episode, he posed a controversial question involving incest, leading to multiple FIRs and widespread criticism. He later issued a public apology on X (formerly Twitter), admitting that his joke was “not only inappropriate but also not funny.” He also submitted a written apology to the National Commission for Women.

As debates rage over who gets to represent India on global platforms, Ranveer Allahbadia’s appearance has left many asking whether influence trumps expertise.