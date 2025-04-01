Ranveer Allahbadia Shared His First Podcast With A Monk After Months of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who recently fell into the trap of trolls for his inappropriate comments on parent and kid relationship has released a video on his YouTube channel on March 31, 2025. As soon as this video was shared by a podcaster on his channel, it went viral in no time. In this video, he is seen interviewing Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche and sharing his experience with his fans.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Let us tell you that this is his first video after the controversy on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ and we must admit that his fans have also welcomed his comeback strongly and have supported him. Ranveer Allahbadia has a huge fan following and his YouTube channel has 10.4 million subscribers. He uploaded his interview video with the caption, ‘The first new podcast is here – a heart-to-heart conversation with Buddhist monk Palga Rinpoche’.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer has released his podcast after about a month and a quarter, in which he also mentioned the challenging reality of his life. In the podcast, Ranveer recalled his meeting with the monk and said that he taught him the true meaning of the union of wisdom and compassion. He expressed his gratitude to the Buddhist monk and shared his spiritual journey with him.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Palga Rinpoche says, ‘I am grateful for the work you have been doing for many years, which has benefited millions of people through this platform. Many knowledgeable people have shared their expertise with others through the Internet, YouTube, apps, and Spotify. I will always pray that you continue to do this great work, not only educating but also inspiring people. Also, keep spreading knowledge. Nowadays, people have a lot of knowledge, but they lack inspiration. Your platform has been very helpful in this regard. I request you to continue this good work.’