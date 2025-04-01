‘Bhot Jaan Hai Mujh Mein’: Dharmendra’s Post-Surgery Pep Talk Wins Hearts

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, 89, proved yet again why he remains the indomitable “He-Man” of Indian cinema. The legendary actor, who recently underwent eye surgery, stepped out of the hospital with his signature charm and resilience, sending a reassuring message to his fans.

Sporting a bandage over one eye but exuding unwavering confidence, Dharmendra was seen walking out with a smile, arms raised in his signature style. “Bhot jaan hai mujh mein abhi,” he declared, addressing the paparazzi. “I have come after getting my eye treated. Love you, my audience, love you, fans—I am strong!” His words were a testament to his enduring spirit, earning admiration from fans and industry peers alike.

Despite being a nonagenarian, Dharmendra’s passion for acting remains undiminished. Reflecting on his six-decade-long journey in an earlier interview, the Sholay star admitted that he often forgets his age until reminded. “It feels like just yesterday that I was a village boy from Ludhiana, arriving in Mumbai with dreams in my eyes,” he shared.

From his debut in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) to timeless classics like Chupke Chupke and Anpadh, Dharmendra’s career is a cinematic treasure trove. His recent performances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya showcased his continued prowess on screen.

Up next, Dharmendra will appear in Ikkis, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The project, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead, will see him portraying M.L. Khetarpal, father of war hero Arun Khetarpal.

Even after surgery, Dharmendra’s fighting spirit remains intact, proving that age is just a number for the original action star of Bollywood.