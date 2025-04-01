Allu Arjun Will Change His Name Soon After The Success of Pushpa And Pushpa 2, Deets Inside

South superstar Allu Arjun is one of the best actors not only in the South Indian industry but in Bollywood as well. After the release of ‘Pushpa’ his fame has tremendously increased among the audience. His last film, ‘Pushpa 2’, not only did great business at the box office, but also took his career to new heights. Meanwhile, now news is coming that he is going to change his name and will consider some spelling additions to it.

Allu Arjun

Now, from some of the media reports, it is being suggested that Allu Arjun is considering changing his name and is exploring the possibility of adding two ‘U’s and two ‘N’s’ to his name based on numerological advice. This move is believed to be an attempt to further enhance Allu Arjun’s success and strengthen his already flourishing career. However, these claims are unconfirmed, as the actor is yet to officially confirm it.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun always remains in the headlines due to his upcoming projects, and he has a pan-India movie with Atlee. however, its title is not yet decided and is currently named AA22. It is expected that the name of the film will be announced on the actor’s birthday on April 8. Apart from this, Allu has a mythological movie with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun

Let us tell you that it is rumored that Allu Arjun will play Lord Karthikeya in the film, and it is being produced on a large scale, which promises to be a cinematic experience different from anything seen before in Telugu cinema. Apart from this, fans are waiting to see Allu Arjun again with Sukumar for ‘Pushpa 3’. The third part was announced in ‘Pushpa 2’ itself.