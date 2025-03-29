Dharmendra Shared A Post Showcasing ‘Jaat’ Doesn’t Like Sleeping In AC or Big Car Seats, He Loves ‘Khaat’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Border 2’ in Dehradun, and his other film ‘Jaat’ is releasing on 10 April. On one hand, the teaser of his film ‘Jaat’ has created a stir on the internet, on the other hand, his father Dharmendra has shared a post on social media which is being discussed. In this post, he has said that Jaat does not like AC or big seats in the car, but prefers to sleep in the open air.

Superstar Dharmendra has shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account, which is from the shoot of a film. This is a picture of the year 1964, in which Dharmendra is seen sleeping peacefully on a ‘Charpaai’. In this picture, an Impala car was seen next to him, a bungalow in the middle of the forest behind, and a man sleeping peacefully.

Let us tell you that Dharmendra had his own AC car then, but he preferred to sleep on a cot in the open. Whereas today’s stars live in vanity vans and spend most of their time there. Along with the picture, Dharmendra has written, ‘Jaat sleeps comfortably on a cot in the open air under trees instead of the big seats of an AC Impala.’ Now people are praising his style and their eyes are stuck on Dharmendra’s Impala car.

Fans are asking whether he still has that car? Fans are also surprised to see how Dharmendra is sleeping on a cot in the open air despite being a superstar, even though he had an AC car. A fan has written, ‘The biggest down-to-earth superstar in Indian cinema.’ Another fan wrote, ‘You are right. Where is that comfort in AC, which comes when you sleep on a cot in the open air.’ Another comment is, ‘Sir, where are such trees left now. There is a lot of difference between then and now.’