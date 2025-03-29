Cleric Calls Salman Khan’s ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Edition’ Watch ‘Haram’, Urges Actor To Follow Shariat

Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has criticized Bollywood actor Salman Khan for wearing a ‘Ram Janmabhoomi edition’ watch, stating that it is “haram” (forbidden in Islam). The limited-edition watch, designed to promote the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was seen on Khan’s wrist during the promotion of his upcoming film Sikandar.

Khan’s choice of accessory sparked discussions after he shared a promotional image on Instagram, featuring the gold-dial watch with an orange strap. Addressing the issue on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding the Islamic ruling on Khan’s actions and urged him to avoid activities that promote “non-Muslim things.”

“I have been asked about Shariat’s ruling regarding Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat’s ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand, being a Muslim, is illegal and haram,” Razvi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The cleric further emphasized that Khan, as a prominent public figure with a significant Muslim fan base, should be mindful of his actions. “Salman Khan is a famous personality of India. He has millions of fans, and he is also a Muslim,” he said, adding, “If any Muslim, even if it is Salman Khan, is promoting the Ram Mandir or any other non-Muslim thing, it is considered illegal and haram. I urge Salman Khan to follow the principles of Shariat.”

Salman Khan’s Ram Mandir Edition Watch

The Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2, the watch in question, is priced at approximately Rs 34 lakh. More than just a timepiece, the limited-edition watch, created in collaboration with Ethos Watches, showcases intricate craftsmanship and India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. It features detailed depictions of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple’s architectural grandeur on both the dial and bezel.